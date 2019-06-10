Neighborhood Watch: New info on shooting investigation in Owensboro, OPD looking for theft suspect

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - New information on a shooting investigation in Owensboro.
Police tell us 25-year-old Nick Decker was shot early Sunday morning at a home on West Ninth Street.
Surveillance video that police sent out, shows two suspects coming out of the home.
Police tells us Decker was found dead with a single gunshot wound.
Officers believe this was a targeted attack.
Also in Owensboro, police are looking for this woman.
OPD says she is wanted for theft at Legends Outfitters on Park Plaza Drive.
If you recognize her, call Owensboro Police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
52 children died in hot cars nationwide in 2018, three of them in Kentucky.
KSP says the most dangerous mistake a parent can make is to think leaving a child alone in their car could never happen to them.
So, never leave a child in an unattended car, even with the windows down. Open the rear door of the car to make sure no one is left inside.
Put an item that you can’t start your day without, such as a purse, briefcase, or phone. Kentucky State Police says a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than that of an adult.
An infant could die of hypothermia in just 15 minutes on a 75-degree day.
