Video of Owensboro homicide suspects released

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The name of the man found dead with a gunshot wound Sunday in Owensboro has been released.
Police say the victim has been identified as 25-year-old Nick Decker, of Owensboro.
Monday afternoon, police released video of two suspects leaving the house after the shooting.
According to the Owensboro Police Department, the call about the shooting came in shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday from the 1500 block of West 9th Street. OPD says arriving officers found Decker with a single gunshot wound.
The news release from police says Decker was dead at the scene when those officers arrived.
“They obviously attempted to render aid. When they got there, there were already a couple people there that were attempting to render aid as well. But ultimately he was pronounced deceased and obviously the investigation began at that point to try to determine exactly what happened," said Andrew Boggess with the OPD.
They do have a few leads that they are working on, but still, no definitive suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information about this deadly incident is asked to call OPD, 270-687-8888, or call with an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers, 270-687-8484.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
