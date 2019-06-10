Muhlenberg Co. one of six counties randomly selected for post-primary election audits

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Muhlenberg County is one of six Kentucky counties randomly selected for post-primary election audits.
By law, the Office of the Attorney General has jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute election law violations and is required to conduct post-election audits in no fewer than 5 percent of Kentucky’s counties following each primary and general election.
A public drawing was held Monday at the state Capital by Deputy Attorney General J. Michael Brown and Bourbon, Carter, Fleming, Marion, Muhlenberg and Scott counties were selected.
“Our office continually works with state and federal partners to protect Kentuckians’ right to cast their ballots free of intimidation and interference,” said Brown. “Post-election audits help us ensure any potential wrongdoing or irregularities that may have occurred during the May 21 primary election are identified and investigated by sworn law enforcement investigators.”
In addition to the audits, the office provides an Election Law Violation hotline – 800-328-VOTE (8683) – throughout the year and has investigators stationed throughout the state on Election Day to respond to complaints quickly.
The office recently concluded post-2018 general election audits of Breathitt, Grayson, Greenup, McCreary, Washington and Webster counties. The audits showed no potential criminal activity.
