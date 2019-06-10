Ellis Park’s 2018 Two-Year Old Continues to Shine in 2019

“I think it’s on the map now, probably because we put it there,” Tipton said. “It’s the poorest community in Montgomery County. When we bought this horse, my daughter (Candy Minnich) got in for a piece of it and we’re all at the house one night having a big time and decide to name the horse. She says, ‘Mom, you picked him out, did the leg work, put this group together. We should name him after you.’ I said, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ She said, ‘All of us in this group came up the hard way, from Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia. We’ve all had to hustle to get where we are today. If we name him Hog Creek Hustle it represents where we’re all from.”