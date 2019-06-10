Company in Beaver Dam adding 20 new jobs

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - WPT Nonwovens will be adding new production shifts and hiring 20 new team members to meet increasing production demands at their newly opened production facility in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
Travis Robbins, WPT Nonwovens Vice President and General Manager, says the company is working to fill the new positions as soon as possible to keep up with the growing business volume.
Starting salaries have also been increased.
WPT Nonwovens is a nationally recognized U.S. manufacturer and distributor of nonwoven materials for a variety of commercial and consumer products.
The company says since the opening of their Beaver Dam facility and the addition of an A. Celli Spooling Line in July of 2018, new orders have substantially increased.
Two new production shifts are now being added to expanded production demands.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.