Announcements made about upcoming Web.com Tour

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Web.Com Tour finale is quickly approaching, with the Tri-State playing host to the championship for the first time.
The event is just under 12 weeks away.
Monday afternoon, a luncheon was held by tour officials to lead the excitement heading into these final weeks before the championship.
They also unveiled the brand new trophy that all the golfers will by vying for. Plus, they announced a million dollar purse, as well as the 25 golfers all playing for the PGA tour cards handed out at the end of the finals.
Back in December it was announced that Victoria National will be the site for the tour championship for the next 10 years, formerly the site of the United Leasing and Finance Championship.
This year’s finals for the Web.com tour will be Labor Day weekend, beginning on Friday August 30, with the final round playing on Monday, September 2nd.
