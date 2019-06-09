US-Mexico deal offers few new solutions but political victory for Trump

The U.S. also hailed Mexico's agreement to embrace the expansion of a program under which some asylum-seekers are returned to Mexico as they wait out their cases. But the remain-in-Mexico program was implemented earlier this year and, from the start, U.S. officials have vowed to rapidly expand it, even without Mexico's public support. Indeed, officials from the Department of Homeland Security were working to spread the program, which has already led to the return of about 10,000 to Mexico, before the latest blowup, though it has been plagued with scheduling glitches and delays. Immigration activists also have challenged the program in court, arguing that it violates migrants' legal rights. An appeals court recently overturned a federal judge who had blocked the program as it makes its way through the courts.