Union Co. residents identified by coroner after Sat. wreck

Union Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The two people killed on Saturday in a crash have been identified by the county coroner.
According to the Coroner Stephen Shouse, both victim’s were in their late 70s and from Union County. He says, Donald West and Conia Agnes Wilson died from blunt force trauma sustained in the wreck.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on the bypass 60 West in Morganfield. Authorities say one car failed to yield at a light, and crashed into the driver’s side of another car.
We’re told three people were involved in the crash that happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. One of the people involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital.
The scene was cleared around 9:30 p.m.
