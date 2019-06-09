Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s father has passed away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ralph Winnecke, the father of Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, has died.
The Mayor’s family confirms he died Friday night.
Mayor Winnecke tells us, “It’s been a difficult last few days, but it was a blessing to be with my two sisters and two nieces as he passed peacefully. A son could not have a more loving and supportive father.”
His obituary says he was 89 years old and died from complications related to diabetes.
It says visitation is Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pierre Funeral Home on West Franklin Street. Visitation will continued Tuesday at 10:00 a.m at First Presbyterian Church on SE Second Street.
The funeral service will be at the church at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
