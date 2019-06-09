Drier, cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers remain possible this evening, but our rain chances will taper off as we head into the night. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, only falling into the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
A stray shower is possible Monday east of I-69, but most of the day will be dry. Monday may start off partly to mostly cloudy, but we will see more sunshine in the afternoon. Monday will also be rather breezy with winds out of the north northwest at around 14 to 20 mph. That will push cooler air into the Tri-State, so high temperatures will only reach into the upper 70s.
Tuesday looks nice with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80° and mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will increase once again on Wednesday and scattered rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front swings through the Tri-State.
Our temperatures will remain unseasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s throughout the workweek. For reference, our high temperatures normally reach into the mid 80s this time of year.
