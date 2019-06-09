Fire destroys Daviess Co. home

Daviess Co., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess Co. home has been destroyed by fire.
Fire crews were called to the 3300 block of Pleasant Valley Road around 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
Tommy Johnson from the Philpot Fire Department says when they arrived, the home was fully involved, and flames were visible through the roof.
There was a propane tank near the back of the home that crews worked to keep from catching fire as well.
No one was hurt.
We’re told the homeowners are on vacation.
The fire department stayed on scene until nearly 1:00 a.m.
There has been no word on how that fire started.
