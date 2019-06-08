Scattered rain continues through Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain likely on and off throughout tonight and Sunday. A few showers may even linger into Monday, mainly over the eastern half of the Tri-State, as a low pressure system slowly treks to our south and east.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s both tonight and Sunday night and will top out in the low 80s Sunday afternoon. With dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, it will also be rather muggy and some patchy fog may be possible.
The clouds will steadily clear Monday afternoon and evening, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. However, rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening and continue into the overnight hours before tapering off early Thursday morning as a cold front swings through the Tri-State.
Temperatures will be cooler than normal during the week ahead, topping out in the upper 70s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll only make it into the lower 70s behind that cold front Thursday but will steadily climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s as we head into next weekend. For reference, we typically make it into the mid 80s during this time of year.
