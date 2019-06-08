Remains of Gibson Southern grad found after falling overboard in Texas, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (WFIE via NBC affiliate KPRC)- The remains of Kemah police Chief Chris Reed were found Sunday morning, Texas City police said.
Reed went overboard when the fishing boat he was on was hit by a large wake. His wife was on board at the time but didn't go overboard and was not injured.
Former classmates tell us Reed and his wife, Jana, attended Gibson Southern High School in the 80′s.
The couple was about a mile and a half north of the dike at the time of the incident, according to the release. Reed’s remains were found approximately one and a half miles north of the Texas City Dike, according to a news release from the United States Coast Guard.
"At 7:54 am a body matching the description of Chief Chris Reed was recovered from the water by a Galveston County Marine Unit boat crew near mile marker 32 on the west end of the Houston Ship Channel," the City of Kemah said in a statement.
The search for Reed began Friday and spanned until Sunday morning, when his remains were found. Crews searched more than 650 square miles over the course of roughly 40 hours, according to the USCG.
