Evansville African American Museum holds first Baptist Town Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a busy afternoon on South Garvin Street Saturday as the Evansville African American Museum threw their first Baptist Town Festival.
More than 30 vendors lined both sides of the street.
The event helped people learn how to register to vote and join community efforts
There was also face painting, blow ups, and live music.
“This day is mainly for appreciation of all the people who support us,” said event coordinator Marcia Lynch. “We get good support from the community, so we want them to take that from this event. Let them know that we support them, as well as they support us.”
Lynch say the event was a huge success, and they plan to keep it going in the future.
