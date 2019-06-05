Tropical Air Will Cloud Up The Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tropical and humid airmass will spin slowly through the weekend bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Today expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance or rain and thunderstorms. Rain should become scattered by this evening. The severe weather threat is low today.
Saturday will be soggy with decent chances for additional rain and thunderstorms...mainly during the afternoon and evening. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with high temps near 80-degrees. Expect more rain Sunday…mainly during the morning as high temps hover near 80-degrees. The severe weather threat is low though the weekend.
In the wake of the front, cooler and drier next week as high temps drop into the upper 70’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.