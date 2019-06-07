Scattered rain throughout the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Unsettled weather takes over for the weekend as a low pressure system slowly treks south of the Tri-State.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout tonight, Saturday and Sunday before tapering off on Monday. While some thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain are possible, there is not a severe storm threat.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s each night and climb into the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
The rain will move out, and sunshine returns Tuesday, but our temperatures will remain unseasonably mild in the mid to upper 70s throughout next week.
