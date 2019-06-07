Rain delays corn planting for Tri-State farmers

Posey Co., Ind. (WFIE) - All the rain we are receiving is preventing local farmers from planting corn in the timeline they had hoped for.
We spoke with the Posey County Farm Service Agency. They say if farmers haven’t planted corn by now, it’s essentially too late.
For farmers who dealt with all the rain this spring it can be devastating for crop season.
That’s why it’s important for the farm service agency to document every farmers situation.
Farmers can now file a prevented plant claim starting Friday through June 20.
“If they don’t actually get their crop planted, it gives them history credit, said Executive Director of Posey Co. Farm Service Agency Greg Knowles. “It also gives them opportunity to get their paperwork filed and keep it up year after year. It’s consistency between year and year. Even though they don’t have the crop planted, they can still get acreage credit for it towards government programs.”
According to the latest farm journal pulse pull taken this week, 34% of farmers plan to file prevented plant claims on more than a quarter of their acres for Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
In order to fill out one of these forms, you have to do it during that deadline, and they ask that you make an appointment and bring in seed and chemical receipts.
