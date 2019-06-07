Police release more details in Evansville murder case

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The woman whose body was found near Ellis Park on Sunday has been identified and three other women have been arrested.
According to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s office, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Kimra Miller, of Evansville.
Evansville police say 23-year-old Lakeysha Couto, 31-year-old Ciarra Landfair and 27-year-old Gracie Smith have been arrested in connection with the case. All three are from Evansville and they were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning.
EPD says they believe Miller died during a fight in the 1600 block of S. Garvin on May 26. They say Couto and Landfair were with Miller before, during, and after the fight. Police say Landfair blamed Couto each other for Miller’s death.
We’re told Couto and Landfair asked Smith to help them move Miller’s and in the process police say Landfair admitted to the killing. The women then dumped Miller’s body in a ditch at the Indiana/Kentucky state line near Ellis Park.
The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office initially led the investigation until Thursday when Henderson County and EPD investigators determined Miller’s death happened in Evansville. EPD then took over the case.
Couto and Landfair are facing murder and obstruction of justice charges. Smith is charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
We’ll keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.