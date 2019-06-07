Person taken to hospital after shooting on Evansville’s south side

Person taken to hospital after shooting on Evansville’s south side
Dispatch told us police were called to a neighborhood near MacArthur Drive just before 4 a.m. because of a dispute. (WFIE) (Source: WFIE)
By Sean Edmondson and Jim Stratman | June 7, 2019 at 5:24 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 5:57 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting on Evansville’s south side Friday morning.

Dispatch told us police were called to a neighborhood near MacArthur Drive just before 4 a.m. because of a dispute.

Police say when officers got to the scene they found a person who had been shot. They say that person was uncooperative.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made and there’s still no word on what led to the shooting.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.