Person taken to hospital after shooting on Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting on Evansville’s south side Friday morning.
Dispatch told us police were called to a neighborhood near MacArthur Drive just before 4 a.m. because of a dispute.
Police say when officers got to the scene they found a person who had been shot. They say that person was uncooperative.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made and there’s still no word on what led to the shooting.
