Owensboro Health opts out of back up ambulance service contract

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has opted out of a back up ambulance service provider contract.
As we recently reported, the city has a new contract with AMR. That service starts July 1st. It will be paid for by city and county government.
This week, we’ve learned city and county officials got a letter from a law firm representing Owensboro Health. It says they don’t plan to renew a back up service agreement that’s been in place since the 70′s.
That means, if the ambulance provider decided to terminate their contract with no notice, there would be no back up ambulances to use until a new provider is found.
Owensboro Health released a statement today.
“Owensboro Health remains committed to engaging in any opportunities for positive dialogue about the future health care needs of our community and region.”
County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says he and city manager Nate Pagan will sit down to discuss other options to protect the citizens in the area in case of emergency.
