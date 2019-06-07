6/7 Neighborhood Watch: Porch pirate caught on camera, Sheriff catches bank robbery suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff office is investigating our latest case of porch piracy.
A woman who lives in the Mill Creek Neighborhood on Wolverine Drive says a UPS driver dropped off several packages on her porch. Five minutes later her smart doorbell recorded a woman taking the packages.
She says the porch pirate got away in a white Honda.
If you recognize her, call the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office.
White County, Illinois Sheriff Doug Maier personally busted three people wanted for bank robbery in a neighboring county.
Early Friday morning, Maier got a call about a car stolen out of Wayne County. The suspects in the vehicle were suspected of breaking into a bank in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and were on the run.
Sheriff Maier located the vehicle on a dead end road at the end of County Road 1200E, just South of County Road 1925N.
Maier reached into the car, turned off the ignition and took three juvenile suspects to the county jail.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office would like to introduce K-9 Deputy Dex.
Dex and his partner, Deputy Kyle Vallad, completed training last month and have been patrolling on 3rd shift.
On Facebook, the Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone who donated to the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.