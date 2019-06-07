Methodist Hospital gets ‘F’ safety grade in new report

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - New hospital safety grades indicate Methodist Hospital of Henderson may be falling behind.
The Leap Frog Group's new Hospital Safety grade gave Methodist an F grade.
It’s the only hospital in Kentucky, and one of only 9 in the nation to get an "F".
Researchers with The Leapfrog Group assessed more than 2,600 hospitals using safety data to compile the ratings.
They say patients at "D" and "F" hospitals face a 92% higher risk of avoidable death.
We checked other hospitals in the area.
Both Deacones Midtown and Gateway had A's.
St. Vincent and Owensboro Health both had B’s.
We called Methodist Hospital for comment, but haven’t heard back.
