Lady Maroons look to make their mark in Lexington

Madisonville, Ky. (WFIE) -When it comes to the high school softball postseason, there’s just one team left standing, in our Kentucky coverage area, and that is Madisonville.
The Lady Maroons won the 7th district championship, and then won the 2nd region championship over Lyon County, to make it to the semi-state. They then took care of Marshall County, 4-2, to move on, to the state quarterfinals.
Now Madisonville softball is no stranger to postseason success, having won state, just two years ago. Several of the seniors on this year’s team, played pivotal roles, during that championship run.
With weather permitting, Madisonville and Clay County’s Semi-State first pitch is slated for Friday at 4:00 p.m.
