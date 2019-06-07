Detention hearing held for teen accused of killing two people at party

June 7, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 4:10 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a detention hearing was held Friday for the 17-year-old accused of killing two people at a party last weekend.

During the hearing, court officials say the suspect was informed of his charges.

Previous story: Teen arrested for Daviess Co. double murder

His next court date is set for June 19, where a plea will be entered.

After that hearing, the county attorney will file a motion to transfer the case to adult court.

Amarius Winstead, 16, and Jasper Brown, 18, were shot and killed at a party in Whitesville early Saturday morning.

Winstead’s funeral was held Friday. Brown’s funeral will be held Sunday.

Amarious Winstead and Jasper Brown
Amarious Winstead and Jasper Brown (Source: Family)

