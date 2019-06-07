Daviess Co. raising occupational tax

Daviess Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The occupational tax is going up in Daviess County.
The fiscal court voted to raise the tax to one percent over the next two years. That’s more than double what it is now.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says this is the first tax increase in 12 years.
He says with rising pension costs, upping taxes is the only way to avoid dipping into reserve funds.
“We couldn’t just go out and save our way or cut our way because when you cut, it’s a one time cut. You know, we might pave fewer miles of road this year, but then I’ve got to many of them next year,” said Mattingly.
Mattingly tells us had the tax not passed, there likely would have been many cuts and added expenses for parks.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.