Classic Iron Show takes place this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Classic Iron Show returns to the Vanderburgh County 4-H center this weekend.
The show features a collection of antique tractors and gas engines.
The event is hosted by the Southern Indiana Antique and Machinery Club (SIAM).
“A lot of work has gone into this by a lot of people,” said SIAM Board Member Keith Kinney. “We’ve got somewhere around 300 members, and it’s been growing a little bit every year. It gets larger and larger and its fulfilling to see that happen.”
This year is special because they're celebrating the 105th anniversary of the Hercules Company coming to Evansville.
The show will go on until this Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.