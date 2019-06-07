City Council member and Pigeon Township Advisory Board member resign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are few changes in Vanderburgh County politics.
Republican Chair Wayne Park says John Hayden is resigning from his City Council 3rd ward seat, effective Friday.
We are told he bought a house outside of the 3rd ward, and council members have to live in the ward they represent.
There will be a caucus on June 24 at the Republican Headquarters on John Street at 6:00 pm.
Those wishing to represent the 3rd ward have to give the Republican Chair notice at least three days before the caucus.
Steve Melcher has put his name in the ring. He is already on the November ballot as a Republican candidate for City Council 3rd ward.
Republican John Bassemier also resigned Friday. He was on the Pigeon Township Advisory Board.
We are told he is moving outside of Pigeon township.
There will also be a caucus for his seat on June 24 at the same time and place.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.