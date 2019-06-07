Baby found alive in plastic bag in Georgia woods; mother sought

This photo released by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office shows a newborn baby girl found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in Cumming, Ga., by Forsyth County deputies Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. (Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office via AP/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
June 7, 2019 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 3:50 PM

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Sheriff Freeman's Press Conference from earlier today regarding the infant that was found. If you have information that could help us locate the family of this baby, please call FCSO at 770.781.3087 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call 770.888.7308. #FOCObabyindia

Posted by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 7, 2019

Cumming is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

