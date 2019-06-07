Area Plan Commission passes University Parkway Corridor Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Area Plan Commission voted to pass the University Parkway Corridor Plan.
It was a nine to one vote.
Part of the plan calls to extend University Parkway up to Interstate 64.
It also includes plans for more commercial and residential development.
For years county leaders have been working to find funding for the road.
This vote doesn't help the funding issue, but it clears the way to put the plan in place.
It will now move to the County Commissioners for a vote.
