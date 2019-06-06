WWII vet writes book about experience on Navy destroyer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State World War II veteran who once dreamed of being a writer can now say ‘mission accomplished.’
He recently released a book about the history of the USS Murphy.
The man, who was born in Evansville, is now 94-years-old.
“I remember it,” Donald Ray Cobb explained. “Some things you remember like they were yesterday.”
Cobb can now add author to his long list of accomplishments, and he says he is proud of it.
In April, the World War II veteran published a book: The Lady with a Shamrock. He says it was about two years in the making.
Cobb, who served in the Navy during the war, was at Normandy on D-Day. His book is the story of the Destroyer USS Murphy.
“And then they gave us a target, our destroyer, we went in and fired a couple rounds and they opened up on us with four 280-mm guns, straddled us four times,” Cobb recalled. “We picked up shrapnel off the deck after it was over, but they didn’t hit us, so I was saying a few prayers about that time.”
He tells 14 News he is still getting used to the attention.
On Thursday, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Cobb will be honored in a ceremony on the LST with many other dignitaries set to be on hand.
As for the ship Cobb was on...
"It had a big shamrock on the rear stack, so that’s why I call it The Lady with the Shamrock,” Cobb added.
Cobb says he is taking it a little slower these days and enjoys going for walks and golfing.
The LST will be docked at Tropicana for free tours starting Thursday at 1 PM through Saturday.
