WWII B-17 bomber on display at Evansville Wartime Museum

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A B-17 Bombers was in town all week long.
The “Flying Fortress” has been open for tours at the Evansville Wartime Museum.
The museum board helped bring the plane Evansville for the special 75th anniversary of D-Day. Thursday was the last day for tours of the historic warplane, which played a pivotal role in World War II.
“We’re grateful for the people who came out," explains Alan Sanderson, Evansville Wartime Museum. "It’s great. It’s the best publicity that we’ve had. We’ve had a couple of fundraisers, but nothing beats the people coming down here and seeing it.”
