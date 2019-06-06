D-Day ceremony held aboard LST 325

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Seventy-five years ago today, troops stormed the beaches of Normandy.
D-Day was a turning point in the fight against Nazi Germany in World War II.
World leaders gathered in southern France early this morning to honor those who ran onto those beaches for their countries.
Evansville’s LST 325 was part of the second group that stormed the beaches of Normandy. It’s now the last fully operational World War II ship of its kind.
The crew of LST 325 is commemorated D-Day with a ceremony aboard the ship Thursday morning on Evansville’s riverfront.
After, the ceremony free tours will be available through Sunday.
The LST will be docked at Tropicana for those tours on June 6 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. and June 7 through the 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
