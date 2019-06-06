Police: hidden camera found inside Planet Fitness tanning room

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Planet Fitness employee has been arrested after police say a hidden camera was found in one the gym’s tanning rooms.
A news release from the Henderson Police Department says Denzel Fraizer, 24, Morganfield, was arrested for Video Voyeurism. According to HPD, evidence led them to Fraizer, who works the third shift at Planet Fitness.
Police say this camera had only been running for a few minutes and was isolated to one victim.
After being interviewed by police, Fraizer was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.
