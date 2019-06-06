Owensboro teen indicted for March murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old has been booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.
Authorities say 18-year-old Talen Johnson has been indicted by a grand jury for a murder that happened on 8th Street in March. He’s also been indicted for burglary.
The man killed was 34-year-old Kevin White.
Johnson is held on a $20,000 full cash bond.
Police say Johnson was also the victim of a shooting that happened on 7th Street back in January. At the time, he had life threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old was arrested in that case.
