Owensboro teen indicted for March murder

Talen Johnson (Source: Daviess Co. Detention Center)
By Jill Lyman | June 6, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:44 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old has been booked into the Daviess County Detention Center.

Authorities say 18-year-old Talen Johnson has been indicted by a grand jury for a murder that happened on 8th Street in March. He’s also been indicted for burglary.

The man killed was 34-year-old Kevin White.

Johnson is held on a $20,000 full cash bond.

Police say Johnson was also the victim of a shooting that happened on 7th Street back in January. At the time, he had life threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old was arrested in that case.

