14 News’ Mike Blake speaks at Rooster Booster breakfast

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A familiar face to 14 News took the podium at the Rooster Booster breakfast on Thursday.
Mike Blake spoke about his decades of TV news in the Tri-State. The Owensboro chamber hosts Rooster Booster every first Thursday of the month.
The event started with around 20 people nearly 70 years ago at Gabes Tower, but now the breakfast draws in over 300 people every month.
The chamber also took time this morning to remember D-Day 75 years ago.
