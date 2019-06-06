New Salem Bridge back open after being closed for past year

NORTONVILLE, KY. (WFIE) - After being closed for more than a year, the New Salem Circle Bridge is back open.
A special re-opening ceremony brought Governor Matt Bevin out to Hopkins County on Thursday. More than 1,200 people use the New Salem Circle bridge in Nortonville Kentucky everyday.
“It’s just really convenient hitting 41 right there," says David Gilkey. "We use it to go basically every where.”
For the last year and half, Gilkey and his neighbors had to find other ways of getting around.
“It was maybe six more minutes out of the way, there were some issues with it obviously,” said Gilkey. The road we had to take typically was a much more narrow road. So you get a lot more traffic especially Sundays when different churches would let out."
It was December 2017 when KYTC crews found cracks in the bridge.
The renovation became part of Governor Matt Bevin's plan to fix bridges all around Kentucky.
“We’ve got some wonderfully great contractors that work in this state," explains Governor Bevin. "What we also have is some incredibly talented men and women who have the ability to do these jobs themselves and this is a perfect example of it.”
Now, with the orange cones cleared, and the bridge back open.
People like Gilkey are excited to get back to the normal routine.
Although, it could take some time to get used to.
“When the bridge was back open we kept wanting to go the new way. So you get half way home and go, oh my gosh I just went the long way around” said Gilkey.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.