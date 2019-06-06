Neighborhood Watch: Donation drop off suspect found; HPD ‘Wanted Wednesday’

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s sad but true, donation drop off locations are big targets for crime.
The Jasper Police Department was looking for this man:
They say he was involved in a theft at the St. Vincent Depaul Drop Off site. Police say they have found the man.
Here is the Henderson Police Department’s most wanted of the week:
HPD was looking for 30-year-old Darrell Hayes. He was wanted on a warrant for assault with a minor injury.
HPD posted his picture to its Wanted Wednesday Facebook page on Wednesday. And a day later, thanks to your help, they got him.
And here's some fun for your summer calendar.
It's the Neighborhood Celebration Day at the Franklin Street Bazaar.
Come on out for food, a Farmer’s Market and Live Music on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. on the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Branch lawn.
