Mt. Carmel child gets wish granted to throw first pitch at Cardinals game

MT CARMEL, Ill., (WFIE) - An 11-year-old from Mt.Carmel was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, but that can’t stop him from reaching his dreams.
Blake Strine had his biggest wish granted. He got to throw the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
It wasn’t just any game, it was the Cardinals vs. Cubs rivalry match-up.
Kids Wish Network made his dream come true, but they didn’t stop there. Blake also got to meet several of the Cardinals players and go to batting practice.
