Free tours of LST 325 available through Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the monumental anniversary of D-Day, the LST 325 was open all day Thursday for free tours.
Hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity. We found folks, young and old, touring the old ship, going back in time, learning about what it was like to live on that ship, and serve on it.
“We love World War II history, and we’ve been to France and visited the Normandy beaches,” explained Barbara Jones, who toured the LST 325. “In fact, we were there four years ago toady. In fact, I’m a former French teacher and I’ve been studying this for years.”
“My father was in World War II, and I’m a veteran and if it wasn’t for D-Day, we could be under Hitler control,” said Larry Carroll as he toured the LST 325. “This see could be German-Americda. I just wonder how many people reflected on that today.”
The free LST tours run through Saturday.
