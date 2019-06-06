Evansville man charged with murder after beating victim dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now facing murder and several other charges after an assault on April 26.
Police were called to the scene of 315-517 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 7:41 p.m. after someone reported a resident was assaulted.
When officers entered apartment 517, they saw blood and bloody footprints on the floor. They found Patrick Bryant seriously hurt lying on the floor with serious facial and head injuries.
We’re told Bryant was gasping for air, unconscious, and not responding to police. An officer said there was blood splatter on the walls and floor near Bryant
Bryant was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The affidavit states Demarco Thomas had assaulted two female residents on the fifth floor in a common hallway of the same apartment building around 3:06 p.m. that same day. The assault took place just a few yards from apartment 517.
Thomas was found outside the building and taken to the jail.
Police say the bloody shoe prints inside apartment 517 were determined to by K-Swiss brand. Officers confirmed that Thomas was wearing a pair of bloody K-Swiss shoes at the time of his earlier arrest.
When police asked Thomas about the incident, he admitted to being inside the apartment, punching Bryant, knocking him to the ground, and kicking him in the head and ribs.
The affidavit states that Thomas told police he attacked Bryant because he was called a racial slur by Bryant.
Bryant died of his injuries May 28.
Thomas is being held without bond.
