Gibson Co. Deputy: worker knocked from truck bucket after cable snagged on train

PATOKA, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a wreck involving a train and a bucket truck.
According to Gibson County Dispatch, the wreck happened at the Cross Street crossing in Patoka.
A Gibson County Sheriff’s deputy says a Duke Energy worker was working on a downed power line when a CSX train was coming through the area. The cable snagged the train, causing the cable to hit the worker.
The deputy tells our team at the scene the worker was knocked out of the bucket, but did not hit the ground because he was wearing a harness.
This worker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
