Cooler With More Rain & Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with some sun and cooler high temps in the lower 80’s. Humid air, tropical in nature, will remain in place through the weekend ushering in decent chances for showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is lower today and Friday.
An area of low pressure on Saturday will agitate stagnant air with additional showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but the flash flooding potential will increase with 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a 50% chance of thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the mid-80’s.
In the wake of the front, cooler and drier early next week as high temps drop into the upper 70’s.
