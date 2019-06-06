Boil Advisory issued for part of Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for the east side of Evansville.
The areas under this advisory are:
- Areas on north boundary from Lynch Road and Hirsch Road to Vanderburgh/Warrick County line, going south to Newburgh Road
- All areas on west boundary from Burkhardt Road, going east to the Vanderburgh/Warrick County line and Grim Road
- Green River Road and Lincoln Avenue to north to the Lloyd Expressway going east to Burkhardt
Evansville Water and Sewer officials say crews are repairing a water hydrant, which caused the issue. Many are experiencing low water pressure because of it, but we’re told things should be back to normal sometime Thursday evening.
Officials say contamination isn’t likely, but they have put the boil advisory out just to be safe. It’s expected to last until Sunday.
