Ashton Bosler earns MVC Postgraduate Scholarship

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -Ashton Bosler of Evansville (women’s cross country); Emily Butters of Missouri State (volleyball); Allison Ketcham of Valparaiso (volleyball); and Derek Wegman of Illinois State (track & field) have been named 2017 Missouri Valley Conference postgraduate scholarship winners as announced by Commissioner Doug Elgin.
The Missouri Valley Conference Faculty Athletics Representatives Committee voted to award postgraduate scholarships to the four student-athletes, due to their exemplary academic and athletic performances. Each will receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship from the Conference.
Bosler, a native of DePauw, Ind., held a 3.98 cumulative grade point average while majoring in biochemistry at Evansville. She's been accepted to the Indiana University School of Medicine. A captain for the Aces, she finished third-best on the squad at the 2018 MVC Cross Country Championship and was second-best for her team at the 2018 Great Lakes District Regional meet. Bosler earned the 2018 MVC Good Neighbor Award and was recognized by Evansville with an "Outstanding Captain" award this past fall.
She has also participated in numerous extracurricular activities, including serving as vice president for the Habitat Humanity Club and vice president for the Lilly Scholar Network on campus. Bosler was UE's Chemistry Club president and served as a member of the student-athlete advisory committee since 2016. Her goal is to become an orthopedic surgeon.
To be eligible for consideration, recipients must have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.40, participated with distinction in a Missouri Valley Conference championship sport for at least two seasons at the nominating institution and must graduate from their institutions within 18 months following selection at the spring meetings of the Faculty Athletics Representative Committee.
Also, the recipients must be accepted for postgraduate studies at an institution of higher learning at the time of receipt of the scholarship. And, the recipients must have completed eligibility for participation in intercollegiate athletics in the academic year in which nominated.
