Ashton Bosler earns MVC Postgraduate Scholarship

Bosler, a native of DePauw, Ind., held a 3.98 cumulative grade point average while majoring in biochemistry at Evansville. She's been accepted to the Indiana University School of Medicine. A captain for the Aces, she finished third-best on the squad at the 2018 MVC Cross Country Championship and was second-best for her team at the 2018 Great Lakes District Regional meet. Bosler earned the 2018 MVC Good Neighbor Award and was recognized by Evansville with an "Outstanding Captain" award this past fall.