Wendell Foster Center celebrates groundbreaking

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro celebrated its ground breaking on Wednesday for a new out patient therapy building.
The non-profit serves people with disabilities in the area. The new building will cost around $3.5-million and will be used for speech, occupational and physical therapy.
CEO Eric Scharf said the new facility will be able to serve double to triple the amount of patients they currently serve. Scharf shared that they’ll able to help more people in the region that aren’t intellectually disabled but could benefit from the services.
The project is expected to be complete by this time next year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.