Wednesday night severe threat coming into focus

Enhanced risk for severe storms for parts of the Tri-State for Wed.
By Jeff Lyons | June 5, 2019 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 5:39 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A severe thunderstorm watch continues for the Tri-State until 10pm EDT. Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall this evening.

WFIE Watch
The Storm Prediction Center upgraded the northern half of the Tri-State to an Enhanced Risk for severe storms. This is a level 3 of 6 for severity.

WFIE Risk
The main threats will be wind and hail, but with a very moist atmosphere, we may see some locally heavy rainfall and flooding with the storms. A few embedded tornadoes in the line cannot be ruled out, but the overall tornado risk is relatively low:

WFIE Threats
We’re expecting a line of storms along Interstate 70 to our north to drop through the Tri-State during the evening hours. The RPM model shows activity peaking around 8pm CDT:

WFIE 830
Storms should be weakening as they move south of the Tri-State before midnight

WFIE 11
