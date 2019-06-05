WATCH: Former UK star involved in basketball brawl in overseas game

WATCH: Former UK star involved in basketball brawl in overseas game
Former UK basketball star Terrence Jones, seen here in this 2016 file photo, was involved in an altercation in a game in the Philippines over the weekend. (Photo credit: WKYT)
By John P. Wise | June 5, 2019 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 10:57 AM

(WAVE) - Former UK basketball star Terrence Jones was involved in an altercation in an overseas basketball game, and it was all captured on video.

Jones, a member of Kentucky’s 2012 national championship team, is seen in a 45-second video now going viral on Twitter getting knocked to the ground in a Philippine Basketball Association game over the weekend.

As he was getting up, Jones dealt a low blow to the opponent who knocked him to the ground.

And in a second clip, Jones was seen grabbing a defensive rebound, then getting clotheslined and dropped to the floor by that same opponent.

Watch the video below from ESPN’s Sports5PH:

Jones, who played for the NBA’s Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks, now plays for TNT KaTropa in the Philippine league.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.