USI’s Leonhardt earns Academic All-America honors

USI, which was No. 25 in the final NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, finished the year with a 35-21 overall record and a 19-7 mark in GLVC play. The Screaming Eagles advanced to the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament for the fifth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons before falling to eventual Midwest Region champion Grand Valley State University in the championship round of the NCAA II Midwest Region #1 Tournament.