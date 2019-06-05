USI to increase tuition for 2019-2020 school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuition is going up slightly at the University of Southern Indiana.
The University Board of Trustees approved the small increase Tuesday.
Starting next school year, in-state undergrad tuition goes up $157. It goes up another $160 the for the 2020-2021 school year.
Overall, that’s about a four-percent increase.
“We will utilize these resources to enhance our programs. This will be strictly for academic purposes, and make sure that we are doing the best job possible to make sure that these students who leave USI are beyond competent, highly skilled, highly proficient, and ready to serve the state and the nation,” said Dr. Ronald Rochon, USI President.
Trustees say even with the increase, USI is still one of the most affordable public universities in the state.
