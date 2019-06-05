Timeline for Wednesday’s Alert day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Conditions will be favorable for a few strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of Tuesday evening, the Storm Prediction Center still has a wide Slight Risk zone which covers the entire region:
The SPC will likely hone the risk zone down a bit on Wednesday as the evolution of the storms become more clear. The models are depicting the development of a squall line to our north which would enter the Tri-State in the late afternoon and early evening:
The main threats with a linear-type system are usually damaging winds. Some hail is possible, and we cannot rule out spin-up tornadoes embedded within the line as it heads south. Skies will likely clear for several hours late Wednesday morning and early afternoon. This heating will give more fuel to the storms to make them stronger as they track into the moist air. If we are unable to clear and warm up on Wednesday, this would limit the severe weather threat.
The RPM model places the lead edge of the storms near our southern border counties by Wednesday night. Most of the action should wind down by midnight. Keep an eye on the forecast and make sure your phone is charged and your weather radio is working so you’ll receive the watches and warnings as soon as they are issued.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.